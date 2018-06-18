Police launch manhunt for village councilman

SHOOTING SUSPECT

POLICE have launched a massive manhunt for a newly elected barangay councilor who allegedly shot his cousin last Sunday afternoon.

Renante Bacarisas, who recently won as number one councilor in Barangay Babag fled after allegedly shooting his cousin, George Libona, and remains at large.

At a press conference yesterday, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria, said he directed the Mabolo Police Station to continue the manhunt operation for Bacarisas a day after the incident was reported to local police.

“A case for frustrated murder will be filed against the suspect since the victim is now (in stable condition) at the hospital,” said Doria.

Libona sustained gunshot wounds on his arm and neck.

Mabolo Police Precinct Commander, Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, in a separate interview, said they will file a complaint against Bacarisas today, June 19 before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Alaras said the victim’s wife, Jenny-Fe Libona, also visited their office on Monday morning, and urged them to file a case against the suspect.

“We’re focusing our investigation on personal grudge since prior to the incident, the suspect (Bacarisas) told the victim (Libona) to finish whatever they were arguing before,” Alaras explained.

He said there is no information that the shooting was politically motivated.

According to Alaras, initial investigation showed that Bacarisas, who was on board his motorcycle, trailed the multicab driven by his cousin Libona. Libona’s wife was also a passenger.

When the multicab stopped along the road, Bacarisas stopped beside the vehicle on the driver’s side and confronted Libona, after which an argument ensued.

A few minutes later, Bacarisas allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Libona in the arm and neck then sped off on his motorcycle.

Assistance

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced yesterday that he will be personally extending financial and legal assistance to Libona’s family.

He also accused Babag Barangay Captain – elect Caesar Dolorito of hiding Bacarisas from the authorities, and revealed that he had disowned Dolorito from the Bando Osmeña- Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) even before the May 14 barangay and SK polls.

“But I suspect that this involves politics. Well, I never liked him (Dolorito),” said Osmeña.

Sought for comments, Dolorito denied the mayor’s accusations.

“We’re still on the manhunt. I’ve been helping the police search for the suspect since Monday dawn. Why would I hide someone whom I’m also searching for?” Dolorito told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

On the other hand, he said he respects Osmeña’s decision to disown him from BO-PK.

“I respect his comments but that’s not my priority as of now since Bacarisas is still at large. As of the moment, I remain in BO-PK,” said Dolorito.