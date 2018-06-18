Mambas remain unbeaten

THE MAMBAS kept their perfect record intact as they beat the Eagles, 83-79, in the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 4 last Friday at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, Cebu.

The Mambas’ balanced scoring was the key for the win as five of their players scored in double digits to lead the team to their third win in as many games.

Briant Gaviola led the Mambas with 17 points while Jebson Bacalso and Ryan Tuburan added 15 and 12, respectively.

The Eagles suffered their first loss in the tournament and now have a 2-1 win-loss record.

In the second game, the Pelicans chalked up their first win after soaring high above the Panthers, 107-71.

Alden Cuaresma was on fire from three-point territory as he drained 11 of his long-distance shots to finish with a game-high of 35 points for the Pelicans.

The lopsided win gave the Pelicans a 1-2 card while the Panthers fell to 1-2.