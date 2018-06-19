World Cup update: Sweden defeats South Korea 1-0

Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty in the 65th minute to tow Sweden to a 1-0 victory over South Korea in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia early Tuesday morning, Philippine time.

The Sweden captain earned the penalty after the referee made a review of the on-field video and declared a foul.

With the win, Sweden has the second spot in group F behind Mexico, which stunned the defending champions Germany last Sunday.

This is the first time that Sweden has won its World Cup opening match since 1958.

Granqvist was honored with the Man of the Match title.

In other games, England squeaked past Tunisia, 2-1, while Belgium spoiled Panama’s World Cup debut with s 3-0 rout.

Kane opened the scoring for England in the 11th minute and also sealed England’s victory by scoring his second goal in the stoppage time.

Tunisia’s lone goal was courtesy of Ferjani Sassi, who converted a penalty in the 35th minute.

While Belgium and England notched the same 3 points for their wins, Belgium took the top spot in Group G with its goal difference of 3.