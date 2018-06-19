LegalMatch Philippines holds Agile Essentials Training and Workshop

A new set of participants had the opportunity to get one step closer to a career that’s geared for the future as LegalMatch Philippines (LMPH) organized another free training and workshop on agile software development last Saturday, July 16.

Agile Essentials, an introductory workshop on agile software development, presented a high- level overview of the key principles of agile. Through this workshop with real-life case studies and hands-on exercises, the participants had the chance to equip themselves with essential knowledge on agile software development.

This was the second Agile Essentials training and workshop that LMPH organized. The first was successfully held last March 24, 2018 in collaboration with partner universities in Cebu and there were 20 selected participants who are all students from LMPH’s partner schools – University of San Carlos, University of San Jose- Recoletos, Asian College of Technology, and University of Cebu.

This second Agile Essentials training and workshop’s participants are graduating students and IT professionals who are

members of Cebu Innovation Network, a group of innovators who share their time and expertise for innovation and improving the people’s quality of life.

The topics that were covered during the training were agile development processes and methodologies, key individuals and their roles, and activities such as release planning, sprint tracking, conducting retrospective reviews, and many more.

As one of Cebu’s leading agile companies, LMPH, a company that develops software applications for lawyers and their clients and a pioneer in software applications for the US legal industry, presented their own Project Managers/Scrum Masters, Software Architects, Senior developers, and QA Leads as event speakers.

With each of the speakers having over 10-years of experience in agile software development, the participants learned from the best in the business and had the opportunity to get an insider’s view of what it takes to be successful in an agile work environment. They also learned about LMPH’s agile practices as an example.

This event was already the third in a series of training initiatives covering various software development topics that LMPH planned for this year. Last April, LMPH organized a basic SEO training workshop in partnership with Cebu Digital Link – the “Getting Started With Search Engine Optimization – A Guide for New Practitioners”. The aim of these trainings will be to impart helpful knowledge that will give the participants an edge in their tech careers.

LMPH’s General Manager, Christine Rom, believes that it is the company’s responsibility to help grow and nurture the city’s IT talent pool thus LMPH will continue to help equip students and IT professionals with software development knowledge and skills that will help them in their career through these trainings and workshops.

With today’s highly competitive IT workforce, embracing an agile mindset and understanding the agile methodology will go a long way towards getting one prepared for a fast-tracking career in IT whether locally or abroad.

Watch out for LegalMatch Philippines' upcoming events by following their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/legalmatchph or email happyteam@legalmatch.com for inquiries on their next agile workshops.

