Osmeña withdraws decision to shut down V-hire terminal in Kamagayan

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña withdraws his decision to eject van-for-hires (v-hires) in a terminal at Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City.

In a Facebook post on his page today, Osmeña claimed it was Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III who asked him to withdraw the decision.

“He called me saying that many of his constituents benefit from it, so I will support him. However, the abusive management of the terminal will not be allowed to return,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña said the terminal will be under the Barangay Mayor’s office, added Osmeña.

On Monday, June 28, Omeña ordered to shut down the V-hire terminal after he found out that the BMO’s vehicle was not allowed to park at the terminal.