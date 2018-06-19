AirAsia to transfer int’l flights to MCIA’s new Terminal 2

With the opening of the new Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) next month, AirAsia Philippines has announced its transfer of international flights to and from Cebu at the new terminal by July 1.

In an interview on Tuesday morning, AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said they are excited to transfer to the new P17.5 billion terminal.

“We are delighted to be moving to a new terminal, which will provide our guests with enhanced travel experience. The relocation to the new terminal also provides us with great capacity for long-term growth and expansion in Cebu as AirAsia’s hub,” he said.

The low-cost airline is advising their passengers traveling from Cebu starting July to be at the Terminal 2 at least three hours before their scheduled flights.

Currently, AirAsia already operates several international flights in Cebu including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, Incheon, Shenzhen, Hangzhou.

They will also be having their inaugural flight from Cebu to Shanghai in China this coming July 7.