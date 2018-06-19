CPADAO: ‘Camotes now Drug cleared’

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) declared on Tuesday (June 19) the entire Camotes Island as drug cleared.

The declaration came after the remaining four villages of San Francisco town were included in the recent lists of villages declared as drug cleared by CPADAO.

The four villages are Barangay Montealegre, Barangay Northern Poblacion, Barangay San Isidro and Barangay Santa Cruz.

Camotes Island, with its four towns, is the first municipality in the whole province of Cebu to be declared as drug cleared.

Last April, all barangays of the neighboring town of Pilar, have also been cleared of drug activities.

On the same month, Senior Supt. Eric Noble, former Cebu Provincial Police Office director, also declared Camotes Island as drug-free.

Camotes Island is composed of Pilar, Tudela, San Francisco and Poro. The island has a total of 56 barangays. /STC Intern Candy Baraga