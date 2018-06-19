Alleged drug lord killed by fellow inmate in Mandaue City Jail

Alleged drug lord Steve Go was shot dead inside Mandaue City Jail at past 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 19).

Jail Supt. Jessie Calumpang, chief jail warden, said that the suspect is an inmate of the jail facility.

The suspect was identified as Crescenciano Erana, who has pending charges for multiple murder, violation of Dangerous Drugs Act, illegal possession of firearms and resistance to persons with authority.

Both Go and Erana share the same cell at the jail facility.

An on-duty guard informed Calumpang about the incident, after he heard gunshots from the rooftop of the jail facility where Go was detained.

“Erana was still holding the gun and surrendered to the police when they arrived at the cell,” said Calumpang.

Calumpang said the gun used by the suspect was allegedly owned by Go.

“Erana got the chance to grab the gun and shot Go,” said Calumpang.