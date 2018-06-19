PB Sec assures to guide SK Fed President

Provincial Board Secretary Pulchra Acevedo assured newly elected Cebu Province SK Federation President Jeriko Rubio that PB secretariat will extend utmost help as he assumes his seat as ex-officio board member on July 2.

Rubio, a grade 12 student, earlier expressed his worries of having no background on parliamentary procedures in lawmaking.

Acevedo said that Rubio has nothing to worry because he is entitled to have his own pool of staff.

His staff will also be headed by a lawyer.

She added that Rubio must strive to learn the lawmaking process while attending the provincial board sessions.

Rubio will be in-charge of the Committee on Youth.