Mandaue village officials suspended

A barangay captain and two councilmen in Barangay Labogon were ordered suspended on graft charges.

Asst. City Legal Officer Allan James Sayson served the six-month suspension notice to outgoing Barangay Captain Renato Suson while councilmen Alfredo Estrada and Benwilson Bodo Jr. were suspended for three months and one month each respectively.

The suspension came after the Mandaue City Council found Suson, Estrada and Bodo guilty for the anomalous purchase of construction materials for the rehabilitation of the barangay’s Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in 2015.

Suson was suspended for 60 days while the investigation was ongoing last December. Suson lost while Estrada and Bodo were re-elected.