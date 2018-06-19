DOH-7: “Most LGUs have implemented no smoking policy”

A year after the Executive order 26 has been signed, the Department of Health (DOH) said that most of the Local Government Unit (LGU) have already taken steps to implement to “No smoking in public places” policy.

Ligaya Moneva, Information Officer of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said that they are currently accounting the process of LGUs as to its implementation.

Moneva said that the implementation of the sin taxes contributed to the reduction of the number of smokers.

In a survey conducted three years ago, the prevalence of smokers in the Philippines significantly dropped.

The survey was y the Global Adult Tobacco Adult Survey and Global Tobacco Youth.

Moneva also added that their efforts in executing public information drives also raised awareness among the public about the ill effects of smoking. /CNU Intern Laksmi Cañedo