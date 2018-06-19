2 Mabolo Police Station sub-precincts open in Cebu Business Park, IT Park

TWO new police sub precincts worth P3.5 million were formally turned over to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Monday.

This is to strengthen the monitoring of the peace and order situation in the city.

The two police sub precincts are located at the Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park.

These will serve as temporary detention cells for arrested suspects, while investigations are still ongoing at the Mabolo Police Station, the main precinct.

Each sub-precinct will be manned by 21 personnel and is open 24 hours a day.

PRO-7 Regional Director Debold Sinas said they are grateful to the business community and the police for establishing the two police sub precincts.

Sinas said the sub precincts will help provide security in both areas, which have around 85,000 workers.

Aniceto “Jun” Bisnar Jr., president of the Ayala-led Cebu Holdings Inc., said the project is in line with the government’s Private Public Partnership (PPP).

“This is an assurance of the greater protection of the 85,000 workers in Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park,” Bisnar said.

Bisnar also added that that the police are in need of the full support of the business and private sector especially with the challenges faced by the police.

From the criminal elements and drug syndicates and other lawless elements.

The business sector hopes a great example to the rest of the private sector in giving a hand in helping the police as a good partnership to encourage more foreign and local investors to invest in Cebu.

Bisnar clarifies that only the Sub Precincts are given to the PNP not including the land area which was provided by Cebu Holdings and CPDBC.