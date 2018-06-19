Lapu celebrates Charter Day with a simple ceremony

THE City of Lapu-Lapu celebrated its 57th Charter Day on Monday with a simple flag raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds.

The activity was attended by city officials, including department heads, police personnel and municipal employees.

Mayor Paz Radaza said they chose to have a simple Charter Day celebration this year as their budget had been spent on previous activities such as the Kadaugan sa Mactan and the recent Independence Day celebration.

In her address, Radaza mentioned the development of the city.

“All have witnessed how the city became one of the favorite tourist destinations in the country,” she said.

“Together, we welcomed the multi-billion investments from giant developers here on our ground, and businesses are kept coming,” said Radaza.

She explained the city remains to be a sought-after arena for international sporting events, like the Asia-Pacific Ironman Championship 2018 that will be hosted by the city.

And just recently, the world-class Terminal 2 at the Mactan Cebu International Airport had been inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

She said this world-class international terminal will put Lapu-Lapu City on the world tourism map as the Historic Resort City.

“We have seen how our city journey towards progress and development. We saw how it boomed from once a quiet town to a bustling metropolis,” Radaza added.

She, however, said that alongside these accomplishments are the various challenges that the city is facing.

She pointed out that for this year alone, hundreds of Oponganons were left homeless due to the fire in Barangays Pajo, Basak and Pusok.

Recently, they were hounded by serious complaints and concerns on our City Hospital and public market questioning the quality of services that they render to the people.

At present, they are threatened by the initial findings of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau that the city’s seawaters showed high E-coli contamination.

She said that the findings of the DENR-EMB-7 prompted the demolition of illegal structures along the coast which were identified as contributory factors of sea contamination.

But despite these trials and challenges, she said, the city remains steadfast.

“We stayed strong in our faith that a better tomorrow awaits all of us, awaits our city. Our fellow Oponganons showed the spirit of unity and resiliency amidst the challenges that they have faced, displaying hope and positivity, said the mayor.

She further said that as public servants, they remain committed to their mandate to serve the best interest of the people.