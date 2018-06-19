Neilrosemark Travel Services beats Queensland
FORMER University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer forward RG Rios put on a stellar offensive show to carry Neilrosemark Travel Services past Queensland, 59-56, in the Duterte Basketball League over the weekend at the Capitol Parish Gym.
Rios scored 21 points, which was enough to carry his team to the win in what was a tightly contested match.
Meanwhile, the Lycans got 17 points from Ervin Conahap as it won over PNP Station 7, 62-51, while the Mangtas leaned on the 19-point outing of Iyon Gicole to beat E-Bros, 69-53.
The Myrmidons also prevailed over Ford, thanks to the 23 points of Niko Chavez. Paragsa emerged with a win over Easternstar, 57-52, and Mitsubishi logged a 56-49 win over Hyundai in the other games.
