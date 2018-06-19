St. Ignatius Run slated July 22

The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Alumni, through the Silver Jubilarians of Batch 1993, is organizing this year’s SHS-Ateneo de Cebu St. Ignatius Run 2018.

This running event will be held on July 22, 2018 with the start and finish line set at the SM City Cebu parking lot at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Proceeds of the run will be used to assist the alumni association and Batch 1993 in its outreach and charity projects such as the medical missions, feeding program and the donation of exercise equipment to the Seniors Park in Mandaue City.

The distances offered in the race are one kilometer, 3K, 6K, 12K, and 21K. Gun start is at 4:30 a.m.

Registration fee is pegged at P450 for the 1K and 3K, P550 for the 6K, P650 for the 12K, and P750 for the 21K.

Other details of the race will be discussed in a press conference on Thursday (June 21) at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

Batch 1992 was the host of this yearly running event in 2017.