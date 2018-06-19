Voter registration resumes on July 2 for 2019 polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume the voter registration for the 2019 midterm elections on July 2.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez on Tuesday said the registration would end on September 29, 2018, just days before the scheduled filing of certificates of candidacy.

The registration covers all areas across the country except for the war-torn Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

“It is the duty of the Commission to conduct regular voter registration in order to enfranchise and enlist qualified voters nationwide, with the exception of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur in light of the current situation in the area,” Jimenez said in a statement.

The Comelec will accept applications for new registration, transfer/transfer with reactivation, reactivation, change/correction of entry and inclusion /reinstatement of records in the list of voters.

The applications, Jimenez said, should be personally filed at the Offices of the Election Officer of the city /district /municipality where the applicant resides, from 8a.m. to 5p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.

“The Comelec will also conduct satellite registrations during this period, wherein filed officials go to barangays, public plazas, schools and other public places to register voters,” Jimenez said.

“In such offsite registrations, preference shall be given to members of the vulnerable such as indigenous peoples, senior citizens and pregnant women,” he added.