Blue skies in China soon

Three-year action plan

BEIJING — Within three years, air pollution in China’s key urban areas will be significantly reduced, resulting in more blue-sky days, by shrinking outdated production capacity and the use of substandard coal, as part of efforts to change energy consumption and the industrial structure.

The State Council, China’s Cabinet, approved a three-year action plan to achieve the target at an executive meeting, presided over by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Analysts said economic and industrial restructuring will be key to reducing particulate matter density as smog has shrouded Beijing and surrounding areas for years.

According to the plan, a number of measures will be carried out, including cutting outdated production capacity in sectors such as steel, iron and electrolytic aluminum.

No more extra capacity will be granted in these areas, said a statement released after the meeting.

From January, the country will supply gasoline for vehicles of higher national emission standards. Environmental protection industries will be boosted to promote energy conservation technologies and products, while substandard coal-fired power generation machines and boilers will be eliminated.

Key areas include the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cluster and the Yangtze River Delta and other heavily-polluted regions.

For example, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cluster is a region with some of the worst air quality. The ratio of blue-sky days in the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan and Shandong was less than 60 per cent.

Li Ganjie, minister of ecology and environment, said earlier that the priority for pollution control is to battle for a blue-sky outcome.

This means focusing on pm 2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter less than or equal to 2.5 micrometers) in key areas such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cluster and surrounding areas in the fall, winter and early spring, and key industries such as steel, iron and coal-fueled power generation.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment launched a 10-month nationwide inspection this month to spur local governments to control air pollutants. Severe penalties will be imposed on violators to ensure more blue-sky days.

The battle for blue skies, which first appeared in Premier Li’s Government Work Report in March last year, is a priority for pollution control and government at all levels should strictly enforce laws to ensure its success, the premier said at Wednesday’s meeting.