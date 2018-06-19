Seven Cebu graduates in Top 10 of June 2018 Nursing Board Exams

Seven Cebu nursing graduates made it to the Top 10 of the June 2018 Nursing Licensure Exams (NLE).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results today (Tuesday).

Frances Isabela Seno of Cebu Velez College got 87 percent score, the third highest rating out of 4,326 examinees, who passed the licensure tests.

Mark Tristan Pangilinan Robosa of the University of Pangasinan topped the exams with a score of 87.60 percent.

The other Cebu nursing graduates, who made it to the Top 10 are: Honey Sheen Bangquiao 8th place (85.80) of Cebu Normal University (CNU); 9th placers (85.60) Dexter Redd Gomez of Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU) and Athena Louise Mangoroban of CNU; 10th placers (85.40) Jessa Marie Menor of CNU; Dianne Therese Villaruel of CDU, and Aleksander Joel Yared Cebu Velez Central Hospital.

According to the PRC, 4,326 passed the exams out of the 9,873 nursing licensure examinees who took the tests last June 3 and 4 in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga. / with Dennis Singson