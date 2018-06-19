World Cup update: Historic win for Japan over 10-man Colombia

Japan became the first Asian Football Confederation team to win against a CONMEBOL team in the World Cup when it edged Colombia, 2-1, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia late Tuesday night, Philippine time.

Colombia was reduced to just 10 men on the pitch when Carlos Sanchez picked up an early red card just three minutes into the match for a handball in the penalty area.

Shinji Kagawa converted the penalty and put Japan ahead in the 6th minute.

Colombia, who started without 2014 breakout star James Rodriguez, remained unfazed and adjusted immediately to missing a man on the pitch.

Colombia scored the equalizer in the 39th minute courtesy of Juan Quintero, who beat a leaping wall when he decided to go low with his free kick.

It seemed to become tougher for Japan when James came in in the second half, replacing Quintero in the 59th minute.

Japan, however, was determined not to do a repeat of their 1-4 loss to Colombia in 2014.

Yuya Osako sealed the historic win for Japan when he managed to convert on a ball from the corner.

Osako was later named the Man of the Match.