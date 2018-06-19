Rizal Lane: Special gift for a nat’l hero

Cebuanos gave a special gift for the national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, as they celebrated his 157th birth anniversary on Tuesday (June 19) by renaming a street to honor Rizal’s legacy and heroism.

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, who led the unveiling of the Rizal Lane street marker, said that commemorating Rizal’s birthday was made more special when the Cebu City government unveiled the street marker.

Labella extended his gratitude to the council for approving the ordinance to rename the City Hall Lane into Rizal Lane.

Councilor Joy Pesquera sponsored the ordinance renaming City Hall Lane into Rizal Lane as a tribute to the national hero. The ordinance was passed on June 5 during the council’s regular session.

Aside from unveiling the street marker, those who attended also offered flowers at the Rizal Monument at Plaza Sugbo to mark the national hero’s birthday.

Those who attended the unveiling ceremony included members of the Knights of Rizal-Cebu Chapter, Councilors Pesquera, Sisinio Andales, Margarita Osmeña, and Joel Garganera.

Edison delos Angeles, a member of the Knights of Rizal, said it was about time for Cebu City to dedicate one of its roads to honor Rizal.

“And then what better place to put his name but in the heart of Cebu City – the Cebu City Hall,” said Delos Angeles, during his speech at the event.

Renaming City Hall Lane to Rizal Lane also entailed repealing City Ordinance No. 1734 which sought to rename A. Del Rosario Street to City Hall Lane.

“The short thoroughfare fronting the City Hall’s Legislative Building stretching from D. Jakosalem Street to P. Burgos Street was previously named as A. Del Rosario Street in honor of Anacieto Del Rosario, who was the famous friend of Dr. Jose Rizal and was one of three Filipino scientists during the Pre-American period,” Pesquera stated on her ordinance.