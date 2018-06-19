Badian council to temporarily close canyoneering route for cleanup drive

THE Municipal Council of Badian has ordered a seven-day closure of the town’s entire canyoneering route in August to pave the way for a cleanup drive.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Councilor Mark Andrew Celestial Jorolan of Badian said that all levels of the Kawasan Falls will be temporarily closed from August 12 to 18.

“The entire Badian Canyoneering route from the starting point in Barangay Sulsogan, as well as the entire Matutinao Riverway including ALL LEVELS of the Kawasan Falls,” said Jorolan, who heads the town council’s committee on tourism.

Badian, a southwestern town about 98 km from Cebu City, is a famous destination for its canyoneering activities.