Babag kagawad surrenders to Tumulak

HE WAS about to enter Ozamiz City on Monday morning but decided not to disembark from the ship that would bring him back to Cebu.

Newly elected Babag Barangay Councilor Renante Bacarisas surrendered before Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak past 9 a.m. yesterday at the Plaza Independencia, shortly after the ship that brought him to Ozamiz City docked in Pier 3.

Bacarisas is accused of shooting his cousin, George Ibona (not Libona as earlier reported) last Sunday.

He fled on board his motorcycle after the incident.

Tumulak was accompanied by police officers from the Cebu City Investigation and Detective Management Branch who immediately handcuffed Bacarisas.

At a press conference, Tumulak told reporters that Bacarisas asked for his assistance to ensure his safety once he surrenders to authorities.

“He disembarked from a ship bound from Ozamiz City (on Tuesday morning) at the pier. We also sought help from the Police Port Authority, and coordinated with Babag Captain Caesar Dolorito to ensure security,” he added.

Bacarisas claimed he intended to surrender after the shooting incident, as he denied trying to escape.

“Wala gyud koy intention nga muikyas. Ganahan ko nga before ko mu-surrender, bugnaw na akong ulo. Nagpabugnaw ra ko sa akong ulo (I have no intention to escape. I just wanted to cool down before surrendering),” he claimed.

He refused to answer when asked if he indeed shot Ibona.

“Adto ra ko mutubag atubangan sa mga imbestigador (I will only answer that in front of the investigators),” added Bacarisas.

He said he merely reprimanded Ibona and his wife, Jenny-Fe, when he received complaints from residents of Barangay Babag that the Barangay Health Workers (BWH) were asking payment to deliver a child.

Bacarisas said Jenny-Fe was a BWH in Babag.

“Isip ra nako sila gibadlong. Kay naa lagi nisumbong nga nanganak og nangayo og amount nga P4,500 ang midwife. Kay as far as I know, ang syudad maoy magpasweldo nila. Akong gisusi sa uban barangay, wala may bayad. Dunay donation lang,” he said.

(I just reprimanded them because of complaints from mothers who gave birth that they were charged P4,500 by the midwives. Because as far as I know, it’s the city who pays their salaries. I checked in the other barangays, there are no charges. But they accept donations.)

Hours later, Insp. Lilibeth Archie, chief of the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) Homicide Section, told reporters that they filed a complaint for frustrated murder against Bacarisas.

Bacarisas is under the custody of the CCPO.

Ibona

Meanwhile, Ibona told CDN in a phone interview that he was still shocked that Bacarisas shot him when he never argued with the barangay councilor.

He claimed that Bacarisas fired his wife, Jenny Fe, as a BWH in Babag.

He added that he only remained silent during the argument between Bacarisas and Jenny Fe.