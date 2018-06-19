Talibon jail officer killed in Bohol ambush

A jail officer was killed in an ambush by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Barangay Balintawak, Talibon town in Bohol on Tuesday.

Jail Officer 2 (JO2) Ricky Encila died after he was shot several times in the body by a man riding a motorcycle, said Supt. Reyman Tolentin, public information officer of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Tolentin said that initial investigation showed that Encila, who had just finished his duties at the Talibon District Jail, and was driving his motorcycle heading home at past 4 p.m. to Barangay Corazon of San Miguel town in Bohol, when he was tailed by two men on a motorcycle.

When Encila reached Barangay Balintawak, the motorcycle-riding assailants made their move, with the backrider pulling out a gun and shooting Encila several times.

Tolentin said that police investigators were still looking into the motive of the killing.