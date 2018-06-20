Russia defeats Egypt for second win; Senegal edges Poland

Russia solidified its hold of the top spot in Group A after nailing its second win at the expense of Egypt, 3-1, while Senegal recorded the first African win with a 2-1 edging of Poland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia early Wednesday, Philippine time.

Russia’s scoring was actually started by Egypt when Ahmed Fathi scored an own goal in the 47th minute of the match.

Man of the Match Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba then put Russia further ahead with their back-to-back goals in the 59th and 62nd minute, respectively.

Mohamed Salah, who started for Egypt this time, saved his team from getting shut out when he scored from the penalty area in the 73rd minute.

The win puts Russia closer to advancing to the knockout stage while dimming the chances of Egypt.

Earlier, an own goal by Poland’s Thiago Cionek in the 37th gave Senegal its first goal of the match.

Man of the Match title was accorded to Mbaye Niang, who sealed the win for Senegal with a goal in the 60th.

Grzegorz Krychowiak gave Poland hope when he found the back of the net in the 86th minute but it proved to be the only goal for Poland as it dropped its first match in the tournament.