Cop arrested for alleged extortion
A policeman was arrested in an entrapment operation for allegedly extorting money from a hotel manager in one of the malls in Mandaue City past 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.
Operatives of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) identified the suspect as SPO2 Vicente Gila Jr.
John Vincent Gonzaga, the hotel manager, said Gila attempted to extort P10,000 from him in exchange for his iPhone8+ phone which got lost and was retrieved by the policeman.
The suspect is now detained at CCPO stockade pending the filing of charges against him.
