Ayala Center Cebu launched the KIDDO Loyalty Club

On Sunday, June 17, 2018, Ayala Center Cebu launched their “KIDDO Club”, a loyalty program for kids aged 12 years old and below.

The KIDDO Club offers members exclusive discounts and freebies when shopping, dining, or availing of services from over 20 partner merchants, complimentary access to fun workshops, and priority passes to select events at the mall. Birthday celebrants also get special gifts and other exciting deals.

Kids can also collect stamps when presenting a minimum single receipt of P1,000 from any partner merchant to receive prizes and gift certificates from select establishments.

Participating stores and restaurants include Broadway Gems, Bubi Blocks, Butterbean, Maitre Chocolatier, Classic Hifi, De Los Reyes Optical, Goldilocks, Great Kids, Happy Lemon, Kids Paradise, Kublai Khan’s, Mooshi, Mother’s Fried Chicken, My Joy, Pancake House, Pepper Lunch, Prod Nitivo Handicrafts, Red Ribbon, Ruiz Derma, Rustan’s, Salon de Rose, Shakey’s, Somera, St Paul’s, Sugbahan, Sunburst, Timezone, Toys R Us, Tsim Sha Tsui, and more to come.

Feel it, love it at the premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the region. For more details, contact KIDDO at (032) 888 3808 or (032) 888 3790.