Suspected user, supplier caught

Police arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged possession of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, June 19.

Mark Jasper Aquino, 28, did not resist arrest.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcoleta, commander of Punta Princesa Police Station, said a concerned citizen informed them regarding the presence of an armed man along Tres De Abril Street.

When operatives went to the area, they found Aquino and recovered from him a .38 caliber revolver and two medium packs of shabu.

Bangcoleta said Aquino was allegedly involved in a shooting incident that killed a certain Primitivio Paglinawan near a gasoline station along Tres De Abril Street last May 30.

Also arrested by the police on Tuesday was 34-year-old Tristan Badrina from whom Aquino allegedly bought his supply of illegal drugs.