Capitol to receive P100M for CICC

Mandaue City Hall will pay the final balance of P300 million to the province for the dilapidated Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) before the end of June this year.

Asst. Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial said they expect the remaining P100 million on or before June 30. He said the Mandaue City government paid P200 million last January.

Guial said the proceeds of the sale will be included in the Capitol’s general funding, while a portion will be used for hospital upgrades like the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

The 3.2-hectare property that sits in a prime location in the North Reclamation Area of Mandaue City, was abandoned due to damage caused by the Oct. 15, 2013 earthquake.