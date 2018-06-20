Martinez seeks re-election as ABC Cebu President

Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino Martinez III eyes for a reelection as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) – Cebu Federation.

Martinez, who sits as ex-officio member in Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), has won uncontested as Barangay chair in Barangay Cayang in Bogo City last May 14 election.

He is reportedly up against Samboan Former Mayor Reymond Calderon, who is the newly elected barangay chair in Barangay Poblacion, Samboan and Edwin Salimbangon, who is the brother of Fourth District Rep. Benhur Salimbangon, newly elected as Barangay captain of Barangay Curva in Medellin town, for ABC president.

When Calderon sought for a comment, he said he is still undecided whether he would run for the position.

The elected ABC president will automatically sit as ex-officio member of SP.

However, there is no schedule yet as to the date of the election.