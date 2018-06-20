Cebu remains a drug hotspot

Regional Director Chief Supt. Debold Sinas agrees to the claim of PNP Chief director Oscar Abayalde that Cebu still remains a hotspot for illegal drugs.

Sinas said that Abayalde has given them directives focusing on internal cleansing and looking into the duties of those in service.

“Sadly in Cebu, we cannot declare that there is no problem. But generally he (PNP Director General Oscar Abayalde) believes that Cebu is still a good place. The drug problem is just persistent,” said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 chief.

Sinas said they are continually evaluating their anti-drug campaign together with other law enforcement agencies. He said they are prioritizing the cleansing of their ranks in light of reports that police officers who went absent without leave (AWOL) are found to be engaged in illegal drug activities in Metro Cebu. /Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern