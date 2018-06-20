Undermanned USC faces SWU today

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

5 p.m. – USC vs. CEC

6:30 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. USC

THE SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras will try to pounce on a wounded Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors squad today in a college clash in the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Winless after two games, the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes will try to take advantage of the absence of USC’s star forward John Reel Saycon, who got suspended for the rest of the tournament for his role in the fracas that occurred during their game versus the University of the Visayas (UV) last Sunday.

SWU-Phinma is eager to snatch a win but will have to earn it with a rejigged roster that might not have ace guard, Shaquille Imperial, who sat out in their last game because of a sore knee.

With him on the sidelines, and the Cobras struggling to hit their stride, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers blew them right out of the gym, 79-54.

With Saycon out, USC will be asking for more from the likes of Lucky Ecarma and Justin Jules Langres.

Expected to add color to this game is the big man match-up between SWU-Phinma’s Reeve Ugsang and USC’s Kent Cabanog after the former filed a case of physical injuries against the latter for a punching incident that happened during an exhibition game in March.