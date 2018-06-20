Argao man hit by lightning dies, Pagasa: Bad weather to continue

A MAN was killed when he was hit by lightning while watching TV on Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Luwak, Barangay Canbanua, Argao town in southern Cebu.

PO3 Roy Repolidon of the Argao Police Station identified the victim as Larry Bajenting, 43, married who suffered severe burn injuries on different parts of his body.

Bajenting’s wife, Mary Jane said she was in the kitchen preparing dinner when she heard a loud explosion coming from their sala. When she checked, she said she saw Bajenting lying on the floor.

Mary Jane, who also suffered minor injuries, rushed the victim to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao where he was declared dead.

The incident came as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) warned of continued bad weather over the Visayas and some parts of Mindanao until this weekend.

Engr. Oscar Tabada, chief of Pagasa-Visayas, said the inclement weather is due to a trough of a low pressure area (LPA) that resulted in heavy rains and thunderstorms experienced over the Visayas since Tuesday.

A trough is an elongated (extended) region of relatively low atmospheric pressure, often associated with fronts.

Tabada also warned of possible flash floods, landslides and lightning.