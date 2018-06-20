Brgy Pusok structures to go today

THE demolition of illegal structures on Mactan Channel will resume today with boarding houses and piggeries in Barangay Pusok the next to go.

“Mao gyud na ang atong tuyo nga limpyohan ang kabaybayonan sa mga informal settlers aron mapabilin ang kalimpyo sa kadagatan,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said of her administration’s plan to clear at least six coastal barangays. (That’s part of our goal to clear our shorelines of informal settlers to maintain the cleanliness of our seas).

Last week, more than a hundred boarding houses and pigpens were demolished in Barangay Ibo.

The demolition team will return there on June 29 to continue clearing the three-meter easement zone of structures.

The city’s efforts at clearing its foreshore areas was implemented after the Environmental Management Bureau in the Visayas (EMB-7) reported high levels of coliform contamination in the island’s waters.