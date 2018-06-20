No more carenderias, colorum vehicles

CHANGES AT V-HIRE TERMINAL

Barely a day after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña designated the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in Kamagayan to takeover the management of the van-for-hire (V-hire) terminal, changes in its operations are now being implemented.

Barangay Kamagayan Councilor–elect Rolando Pilapil, who heads the BMO, told reporters in a press conference yesterday that he is eyeing to purge the terminal of colorum vans.

“Ang nausab diri kay katong mga tourist vehicles nga duda ko colorum. Wala najud to nakasulod (One of the changes made here is prohibiting tourist vehicles suspected as colorum from using the terminal),” said Pilapil.

He also said all structures including carenderias built under the management of Douglas Labra, the terminal’s former coordinator, located inside the 400-square meter facility were demolished.

“Gipa demolish na sila ni Mayor (Mayor ordered to demolish all of them),” Pilapil added.

The BMO officer also revealed that they will still stick to the P100 as dispatching fee for every operator.

Collectively, operators using the government-owned lot in Kamagayan pay the city around P400,000 a month.

In a post on his official Facebook page last Tuesday, June 19, Osmeña announced that he will not evict V-hires from the terminal in Barangay Kamagayan a day after he wanted it closed.

The mayor said it was Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III who urged him not to close the terminal since it provides convenience for travellers bound for southern Cebu. However, he added that the BMO should be the one managing it if only to prevent “abusive authorities.”

Osmeña pointed out that Labra is abusive that’s why he wanted to shut the terminal down.

But Labra denied the accusations, and instead said that it was the BMO who doesn’t want anyone to park their cars inside the terminal.