World Cup update: Ronaldo’s early header helps Portugal send Morocco packing

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 1-0 win against Morocco, allowing his team to take the top spot in Group B in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia late Wednesday, Philippine time.

Ronaldo scored the header just four minutes into the match and made history by being the first European player to score his 85th international goal. He was aptly named as the Man of the Match.

The loss means that Morocco no longer has a chance of advancing to the Round of 16 as they have one remaining match against Spain next week.

Portugal currently tops Group B with 4 points, Iran is at second with 3 points, Spain at third with a point and at the bottom is Morocco with no points after having dropped its two games.