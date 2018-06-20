Pregnant drug peddler, male cohort nabbed in Talisay drug bust

A pregnant woman who was reportedly involved in peddling drugs was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City late Wednesday afternoon, June 20.

Her male companion, who managed to escape despite being shot in the right waist when he tried to snatch the firearm of one of the operatives, was later arrested in a Cebu City hospital.

Chief Insp. Rey Christopher Natnat, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch, identified the suspects as Mariabelle Cabigon, 24, a native of Bohol and Edselito Gaviola of legal age.

Natnat said Cabigon was the target of their operation.

Seized from her were 25 small sachets and a medium pack of shabu while Gaviola yielded 11 small sachets of the illegal substance with a combined worth of P153,400.

Natnat said that they got wind of Cabigon’s illegal activities a few months ago.

Last month, her live-in partner, Ricar Padillo, 26, was also arrested by elements of the Talisay City Police in a buy-bust operation.

During Wednesday’s bust, Natnat said Gaviola resisted arrest and was shot in the waist when he tried to snatch the gun of one of his men.

Although wounded, Gaviola still managed to go to the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center to seek treatment. He was reportedly seen by a concerned citizen who tipped police about his presence in the government hospital.