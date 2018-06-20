An hour’s drug operations net 2 men, P70K worth of shabu

Two Consolacion town residents were arrested in a span of an hour after they were caught with at least P70,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate police anti-illegal drugs operations on Wednesday.

First to fall was Vernie Bughao, 33, of Sitio Mohon, Barangay Panoypoy in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Mohon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bughao, who lives in the sitio, was caught with three sachets and a medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P70,800 said Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Consolacion Police Station chief, in a phone interview on Wednesday.

At past 8 p.m., in another buy-bust operation in the same sitio, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolacion Police Station arrested Richard Villamor, 52.

Villamor, who is also a resident of Sitio Mohon, was caught with suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P3,304.

Bughao and Villamor were detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.