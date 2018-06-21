Authorities seize illegal drugs, various contraband during greyhound operation in Mandaue City Jail

Sachets and residues of suspected shabu were recovered during the surprise greyhound operation in Mandaue City Jail on Thursday morning (June 21).

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), together with other regional offices of law enforcement agencies such as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7), Anti-Cybercrime Group Visayas, PNP Crime Laboratory, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), conducted the operation at past 5 a.m. this morning.

The operation was conducted two days after the killing of the alleged drug lord and inmate Steve Go.

Authorities recovered suspected illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and appliances such as flat screen television sets, sound systems, and DVD players.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, director of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7), said that he will ask for an explanation from jail guards on the presence of large appliances inside the jail facility.

“Puwede naman yung iba pero may limitation. Kasi we also have programs to lessen the consumption of electricity,” said Buenacosa.