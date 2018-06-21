World Cup Update: Spain stays in contention, Uruguay into Last 16

Diego Costa once again came to the rescue as Spain climbed to the top of Group B with a 1-0 victory over Iran in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia early Thursday, Philippine time.

Earlier, Luis Suarez ensured a Round of 16 spot for Uruguay as he helped the La Celeste squeak past Saudi Arabia, 1-0.

Both Costa and Suarez were named Man of the Match in their respective games.

Costa scored his third goal in this World Cup in the 54th minute while Suarez found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

The win allowed Spain to share the top spot in Group B with Portugal, who ended Morocco’s World Cup campaign, 1-0, in a match earlier.

Iran though still has a chance of advancing to the knockout stage when it faces Portugal for its final Group Stage match.

Uruguay, on the other hand, is clear through to the Last 16 along with Russia, who they will face for their last match. The game will determine their placement in the knockout stage.

Both teams have six points having won two matches each but Russia takes the top spot in Group A with its goal difference of 7 points while Uruguay only has 2.

Aside from Morocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have also been ousted despite having one last match each.