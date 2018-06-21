P1.4 M shabu seized from 3 drug suspects
Two high-value targets and a street-level drug peddler were arrested in an intensified police operation against illegal drugs in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.
The suspects were identified as Danilo Abay Jr.; Marnel Olimba; and Lucien Andrino; both from Sitio Abellan, Barangay Luz.
Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, chief of Mabolo Police Precinct said that the suspects were about to have a pot session in the area before the arrest was made.
Seized from the suspects were twenty medium packs, fourteen small-sized sachets of suspected shabu worth P1.4 million, and a .45 caliber pistols with three live bullets.
Suspects are now detained at the Mabolo Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
