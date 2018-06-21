Man nabbed for selling marijuana

A 22-year-old man was arrested for selling marijuana leaves along Gen. Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City at past 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 20.

The suspect was identified as Dexter Delos Reyes from Barangay Poblacion Ward 3 in Minglanilla town, Cebu.

PO2 Noe Orio of Fuente police station said several security guards complained about the suspect’s illegal activity in the area.

Confiscated from him were several drug marijuana leaves.

The suspect is now detained at Fuente police station pending the filing of charges against him.