23 minors rescued in Consolacion town

At least twenty-three minors aged 12-17 were rescued in a separate implementation of curfew in Consolacion town at past 12 a.m. Thursday, June 21.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Consolacion police chief, said that they strictly imposed the Municipal Ordinance No. 7 series of 2017 or Curfew of Minors in the town.

“Yes, of course, we will taking seriously focus on this matter for the good of these minors,” Pelare added.

Pelare added they may file possible charges against the parents of the minors if the children will be rescued three times.