4 nabbed in Talisay drug bust
Four persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sambag, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21.
SPO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo of Talisay police station identified the suspects as Joel Garcia, 34; Jerry Garcia 41; Michael Panogalinog, 35; and Gerry Abapo 35, residents from Barangay Dumlog.
Confiscated from the suspects were 47 small-sized sachets and 4 medium packs of suspected shabu worth P156,500.
The arrested persons are detained at Talisay police precinct pending the filing of against them.
