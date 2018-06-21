4 nabbed in Talisay drug bust

Four persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sambag, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21.

SPO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo of Talisay police station identified the suspects as Joel Garcia, 34; Jerry Garcia 41; Michael Panogalinog, 35; and Gerry Abapo 35, residents from Barangay Dumlog.

Confiscated from the suspects were 47 small-sized sachets and 4 medium packs of suspected shabu worth P156,500.

The arrested persons are detained at Talisay police precinct pending the filing of against them.