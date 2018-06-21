Criminal case filed against cop involved in extortion

A criminal case has been filed in court against SPO2 Vicente Gila after he was arrested in an entrapment operation on June 19, Tuesday afternoon.

Gila was arrested inside a mall in Mandaue City after he allegedly extorted money from a hotel manager.

It was alleged that the police officer asked P10,000 from the hotel manager in exchange for the lost phone.

“This is part of our internal cleansing. He should have been a model to the public,”Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO Director, said.

A separate administrative case will be filed against him.