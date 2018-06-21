Cebu Sk Federation President to focus on sports, livelihood programs

Sports and livelihood are among the programs that the newly elected Cebu Province SK Federation President Jericho Rubio will highlight for the youth during his administration.

The 18-year-old SK Federation President visited the Office of the Governor today.

During his visit, Rubio said Davide advised him to prioritize the needs of the youth before anything else.

“Being a leader, tan-awon gyod nimo unsay kahimtang sa mga youth. Tarongon silag pagdala ug tagaan nimo silag projects or program nga makaayo gyod sa youth,” said Rubio.

Provincial Secretary Pulchra Acevedo said he will also provide trainings in parliamentary.

Rubio will sit as an ex-officio member of Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) starting on July 2.