Barangay clerk accused of sexual abuse
By John Michael Aroa June 21,2018
A 21-year-old woman filed a complaint against a barangay clerk after he allegedly touched her breast and kissed her without consent.
The incident happened last June 9 (Saturday) inside Barangay Dumlog Hall, Talisay City.
The complainant was supposed to get a barangay clearance for her child’s birth certificate application.
