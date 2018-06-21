Demolition in Lapu resumes; city abattoir does not pose danger to marine environment

The demolition of the pig pens and boarding houses in Lapu-Lapu City resumes today in Sitio Seaside, Barangay Pusok.

City Mayor Pas Radaza visited one of the demolition areas.

Radaza also visited the city abattoir, which is located a few meters from the demolition area, to inspect whether it poses danger to the seas.

“Atong gitan-aw kon limpyo ba, kay nia gud ang ihawan para konsumo sa pagkaon sa mga oponganon,” Radaza said.

Radaza also assured that the abattoir did not violate the three-meter easement.

Although Dr. Janice Tagonon, the city veterinarian said that some areas of the abattoir were directed to the sea, she assured that solutions were already made.

Tagnon said no waste goes to the sea.