‘Sharing the importance of health and wellness’

In its bid to come up with a memorable running event, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Alumni, through the Silver Jubilarians of Batch 1993, is hoping schools, families, and companies will join this year’s St. Ignatius Run 2018, which will be held on July 22.

The eighth edition of this running event will have its start and finish line set at the SM City Cebu parking lot at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Proceeds of the run will be used to assist the alumni association and Batch 1993 in its outreach and charity projects such as the medical missions and feeding programs, and the donation of exercise equipment to the Seniors Park in Mandaue City.

In a press conference yesterday at the City Sports Club Cebu, organizers said they are inviting various companies and schools to take part in this event, which is part of their grand alumni homecoming that will culminate on December 29 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

“We want this to be family oriented, company oriented, where families can bond together and companies can have their team building activity,” said Adrian Ding, who is one of the members of the organizing team. “We don’t want this to become just another running event. We want it to be a memorable one for the participants.”

Ding was joined by overall chairman Sydney Go, Clark Gothong and Ian Irving Tan in the press conference.

The distances offered in the race are one kilometer, 3K, 6K, 12K, and 21K. Gun start is at 4:30 a.m.

“Our main purpose for having this running event is to share the message of the importance of health and wellness. We want to celebrate life,” Ding added.

Registration fee is pegged at P450 for the 1K and 3K, P550 for the 6K, P650 for the 12K, and P750 for the 21K.

Registration sites are at Shakey’s outlets in Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Cebu, Cebu IT Park and F. Cabahug St., at the Gibbs Streetscape, Gibbs IT Park, Harley Davidson-Cebu and Cebu Doctors’ University.