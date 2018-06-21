Cebuano woodpushers struggle

THE CEBUANOS in the ongoing 19th ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City are struggling after four rounds in the standard competition.

Manila-based Cebuano chess phenom Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano is the highest ranked Cebuano woodpusher so far after four rounds as he has 2.5 points to rank fourth in the under-20 division.

Alphecca Gonzales is at seventh place with 3.5 points in the girls under-16 division, Vic Glysen Derotas is in the eighth place with 2.5 points in the under-18 girls, and Glybel Jane Quiñanola is at 11th place in the same division with 2.0 points.

Regine Catherine Quiñanola is at fifth place in the girls under-14 with 3.0 points while Laila Camel Nadera is at 12th place in the girls under-20 division with 1.0 point and Edelyn Vosotros is at 16th place in the girls under-12 division with 2.0 points.

Lapu-Lapu City’s Jerish John Velarde is at 13th place in the under-12 division with 2.5 points while Aaron Resma is at 14th place with 2.5 points.

The standard division is scheduled for nine rounds.