Ylanan Memorial Cycling winners bared

NILO Barbalose emerged winner in the Mark Ylanan Memorial Cycling event last Sunday.

Barbalose ruled the 50-above category of the race, which had a total distance of 80 kilometers from the City of Naga to the town of Barili in southern Cebu.

Jonathan Simbajon and Art Lambo were runners up in the category.

Other winners were Norman Navarro (40-above) and Manuel Pedroza (39-below).

The race was held in memory of the late Mark Anthony Ylanan, a well-known Cebuano cycling race organizer.